FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
EFSF set to reopen seven-year bond via auction next week
Sections
Featured
Evacuees leave Puerto Rico by cruise ship
Puerto Rico
Evacuees leave Puerto Rico by cruise ship
Musk shrinks SpaceX Mars rocket to cut costs
Science
Musk shrinks SpaceX Mars rocket to cut costs
China's bitcoin market alive and well as traders defy crackdown
Future of Money
China's bitcoin market alive and well as traders defy crackdown
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
September 6, 2013 / 8:27 AM / in 4 years

EFSF set to reopen seven-year bond via auction next week

John Geddie

1 Min Read

LONDON, Sept 6 (IFR) - The European Financial Stability Facility will reopen its seven-year bond at an auction to be held next week, the Deutsche Bundesbank announced on Friday.

The euro rescue fund, rated Aa1/AA+/AA, will on Monday invite members to bid on the 1.625% July 2020 bond, with the bidding period taking place on Tuesday morning, September 10.

An increase of up to EUR1bn is envisaged for the issue. The current issue volume of the bond is EUR5bn.

Members of the EFSF’s Market Group are entitled to bid through the Deutsche Bundesbank’s EFSF bidding system. (Reporting by John Geddie; Editing by Andrew Perrin)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.