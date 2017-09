LONDON, Jan 8 (IFR) - The European Financial Stability Facility, rated AA/Aa1/AA+, has sent a request for proposals to a selection of banks with regards to an upcoming transaction scheduled for the week of January 13, it said in an emailed statement on Tuesday.

The EFSF has a funding target of EUR34.5bn for 2014, while its permanent successor the European Stability Mechanism plans to raise EUR17bn.