#Credit Markets
January 14, 2014 / 2:21 PM / 4 years ago

EFSF markets new five-year benchmark bond

John Geddie

1 Min Read

LONDON, Jan 14 (IFR) - The European Financial Stability Facility has mandated a group of banks to manage the sale of a new five-year euro benchmark bond, it said in an emailed statement on Tuesday.

The EFSF, rated (Aa1/AA//AA+), has hired HSBC, Morgan Stanley and RBS to lead manage the deal, which is expected to come to market on Wednesday.

The banks are taking indications of interest from investors on the new bond, maturing in January 2019, at mid-swaps plus 9bp area, said a market source on Tuesday. (Reporting by John Geddie, Editing by Helene Durand)

