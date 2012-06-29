UPDATE 1-EFSF to issue minimum EUR3bn bond next week

(Update to add background, detail)

By John Geddie

LONDON, June 29 (IFR) - The European Financial Stability Facility (Aaa/AA+/AAA) will issue its next euro benchmark next week after sending a request for proposals to selected banks on Friday, bank sources confirmed.

Banks must pitch their suggestions to the EFSF on Monday for execution of the bond later in the week.

A bank which received the RFP confirmed that the document gave no guideline for maturity but stated the issue will be benchmark-sized, meaning for a minimum of EUR3bn.

Speculation that the EFSF, and its permanent successor the European Stability Mechanism (ESM), might begin to buy Italian and Spanish bonds gained traction late on Thursday with EU leaders agreeing to use the rescue funds to stabilise bond markets. (Reporting By John Geddie, Editing by Helene Durand)