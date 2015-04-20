EFSF planning bond as chief debtor Greece struggles on

* Bond deal readied as Greece continues debt negotiations

* EFSF guarantee looks solid but still untested, say bankers

By Abhinav Ramnarayan

LONDON, April 20 (IFR) - The European Financial Stability Facility has launched a bond transaction at a time when its largest debtor, Greece, is at a key stage of bailout negotiations that could decide whether or not it defaults on its debt.

Out of the 300bn-plus of Greek government debt, 141.9bn is owed to the EFSF, Europe’s crisis management mechanism, according to RBC Capital Markets research.

Despite this, investors so far appear confident that even a Greek default would not necessarily affect EFSF bondholders, because of the sovereign guarantees in place.

Greece’s short-dated 3.375% July 2017 bond was yielding 28.50% at a cash price of 62 on Monday morning; but a similar tenor for EFSF - a 0.75% June 2017 note - is currently trading at a negative yield of -0.1%, according to Tradeweb.

This bodes well for the EFSF, which today set initial price thoughts of 21bp area below mid-swaps on a new 10-year euro benchmark transaction.

However, some market participants are a bit more cautious and said a Greek default would take us into unexplored territory in testing the EFSF’s guarantee system, even if it looks solid on paper.

“Looking at the documentation and the guarantee structure of EFSF, everything should work out fine for the investors - but a theoretical Greek default does mean we are in untested ground to an extent. It would be the first Greece default where the worst hit creditors are public sector rather than private sector bodies or institutions,” Michael Spies, SSA and covered bond analyst at Citigroup, told IFR.

“From a theoretical point of view, the guarantee structure looks rock solid, but the integrity of the guarantors’ commitment is key,” he said.

Two syndicate officials covering public sector debt expressed their surprise that investors seem to consider the events in Greece a complete irrelevance.

“Don’t get me wrong, I think a Greek default in itself is unlikely, and an EFSF default even more so. But at the same time, I would expect there to be at least some effect given the EFSF is Greece’s largest creditor,” said one.

SOLID-LOOKING STRUCTURE

Unlike the ESM, the EFSF is not backed by paid-in capital from its member states. However, it is guaranteed by 14 of the European Monetary Union countries on a pari passu basis. Ireland, Portugal, Greece and Cyprus stepped out in recent years, while Estonia stepped in.

If one guarantor does not respect its obligations, others could be called in to cover the shortfall; hence a sovereign borrower default does not necessarily entail an event of default on an EFSF bond, according to Citigroup.

Apart from the apparent strength of this system, EFSF is also one of the supranationals on the European Central Bank’s list of issuers eligible for purchase under quantitative easing.

“This in itself is enough to dampen any volatility,” said one economist.

Greece is on Monday scheduled to submit a set of structural reform proposals to the EU that, if accepted, would pave the way for successful bailout negotiations and unlock 7.2bn of funds for debt repayments.

If the negotiations drag on, there are concerns that Greece may not have the funds to meet 980m of obligations to the IMF, another key creditor, in the month of May.

Sentiment plunged last Thursday on reports that Greece had unofficially requested the IMF to grant a grace period on repayments due in May, and was answered in the negative.

Greek officials denied this but IMF chief, Christine Lagarde, confirmed that she explained to the Greek finance minister the reasons why the IMF would have turned down an official request. (Reporting By Abhinav Ramnarayan; Editing by Philip Wright and Anil Mayre)