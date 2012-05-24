EFSF CFO calls for patience

LONDON, May 24 (IFR) - Christophe Frankel, European Financial Stability Facility’s CFO and deputy CEO speaking at the ICMA’s 44th AGM called for the market to show patience and give countries time to implement their reforms.

“The market is not taking into account the improvement of individual countries and what we need now is for time for the reforms to be put in place and to show efficiency,” he said. “It is tough and there is fatigue which is why we need time to give those countries time to continue their reforms.”

Frankel highlighted Ireland as a success story but added that most countries globally, not just programme countries, were improving. “Spain and Italy are on the right track,” he said. “Greece is different and has a solvency problem but EU member states will continue to support Greece as long as Greece fulfills the conditions of the bail-out programme.”

Frankel said not everything was fixed and that there was still work to do. “However, with reforms, the EU can function much better than before the crisis.”

EFSF generated over EUR4bn of demand for its latest 3-year bond priced on Thursday, despite criticism from some bankers over the timing of the deal, which was described as “surprising” and “questionable”.

The transaction followed the failure of EU leaders to come up with a major breakthrough to solve the sovereign debt crisis. The issuer has also had to overcome acute market volatility this morning after the poor eurozone PMI and German IFO data.