EFSF to price EUR3bn of 21-yr bond at MS+37bp - source
#Credit Markets
August 28, 2013 / 8:57 AM / 4 years ago

EFSF to price EUR3bn of 21-yr bond at MS+37bp - source

Josie Cox

1 Min Read

LONDON, Aug 28 (IFR) - The European Financial Stability Facility will price EUR3bn worth of 21-year bonds at mid-swaps plus 37bp on Wednesday, bank sources close to the deal said.

The eurozone rescue fund, rated Aa1/AA+/AA+, earlier in the day revised guidance to mid-swaps plus 38bp area, from plus 38/40bp and initial price thoughts in the 40bp area. As of 08:20GMT, orders had exceeded EUR3bn.

Barclays, Deutsche Bank and RBS are running the deal, which matures in September 2034 and is expected to price with a reoffer yield above 3%.

EFSF last issued a bond with a maturity longer than 10 years in June 2012 - a 3.375% April 2037. (Reporting By Josie Cox, editing Anil Mayre)

