BRUSSELS, March 20 (Reuters) - The euro zone’s temporary bailout fund, the European Financial Stability Facility (EFSF), appointed Citigroup, Unicredit and Nomura as joint lead managers for its 4 billion euro 5-year bond issue, due to be launched shortly.

The three institutions were selected from the 50 banks that comprise the EFSF Market Group, the EFSF said in a statement. (Reporting By Jan Strupczewski)