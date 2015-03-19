Emerging Global Advisors looks to sell minority stake -sources

March 19 (Reuters) - Emerging Global Advisors, a New York-based provider of exchange-traded funds that invest in developing countries, is looking to sell a minority stake in its business, four sources familiar with the situation told Reuters this week.

The firm, which has 11 exchange-traded funds with $1.75 billion in assets, is looking to sell a 25 percent stake, said one of the sources, all of whom wished to remain anonymous because they are not permitted to speak to the media. They said they did not know the price tag the firm was seeking.

A spokesman for Emerging Global Advisors declined to comment.

Emerging Global Advisors is hoping to find a partner that is a strategic investor, which can provide it with greater distribution opportunities than a private equity firm, source said.

The $2 trillion U.S. exchange traded fund market has seen a pickup in merger and acquisition activity in the past several months as traditional asset managers are facing shrinking margins from their traditional businesses and are under increasing pressure to offer ETFs.

In December, Janus Capital Group completed its acquisition of ETF provider VelocityShares.

That same month, New York Life Insurance announced a deal to acquire a Rye Brook, New York-based IndexIQ. (Reporting By Jessica Toonkel; Editing by David Gregorio)