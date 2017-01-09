FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
7 months ago
Egalet's long-acting opioid painkiller Arymo wins FDA approval
#Market News
January 9, 2017 / 5:43 PM / 7 months ago

Egalet's long-acting opioid painkiller Arymo wins FDA approval

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 9 (Reuters) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration said on Monday it has approved Egalet Corp's long-acting opioid painkiller, Arymo ER.

An independent panel to the U.S. FDA in August voted 18-1 in favor of approval and recommended the drug be labeled as an abuse-deterrent product by the intravenous, nasal and oral routes of abuse. bit.ly/2jv97Ld

The abuse of opioids - a class of drugs that include heroin and prescription painkillers - has long been a concern. An overdose can cause euphoric highs and even disrupt parts of the brain that control breathing.

Lawmakers across the United States are seeking ways to stem the opioid epidemic, which kills 78 Americans every day, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control & Prevention. (Reporting by Dipika Jain in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

