Egalet says drug less likely to be abused than other painkillers
June 29, 2015 / 10:20 AM / 2 years ago

Egalet says drug less likely to be abused than other painkillers

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 29 (Reuters) - Egalet Corp said data showed its experimental painkiller was less likely to be abused than a form of morphine already being sold.

A study showed recreational opioid users did not like and were less prone to snort the company’s painkiller, Egalet-001, than MS Contin.

Egalet’s study results come a week before a panel of experts advising the U.S. Food and Drug Administration discuss if reformulated versions of opioids and other painkillers are less likely to be abused. (Reporting by Vidya L Nathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D‘Souza)

