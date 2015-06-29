UPDATE 1-Egalet says drug less likely to be abused than other painkillers

(Adds details, background, shares)

June 29 (Reuters) - Egalet Corp said data showed its experimental painkiller was less likely to be abused than a form of morphine already being sold.

A study showed recreational opioid users did not like and were less prone to snort the company’s painkiller, Egalet-001, than MS Contin.

The company, which already sells two painkillers, said in January that users were less likely to abuse Egalet-001 by taking the pill orally, compared to MS Contin.

The company said on Monday it had all the data for marketing approval of Egalet-001.

Egalet’s study results come a week before a panel of experts advising the U.S. Food and Drug Administration discuss if reformulated versions of opioids and other painkillers are less likely to be abused.

The Center for Disease Control and Prevention, which calls prescription painkiller overdose an epidemic, estimates that 44 people in the United States die from the overdose every day.

Wayne, Pennsylvania-based Egalet is one of the few companies that are developing these painkillers in forms that are hard to crush, inject or snort, following the FDA guidance.

Some of the other companies that are developing abuse-deterrent painkillers are Pain Therapeutics Inc, Acura Pharmaceuticals Inc, Durect Corp, IntelliPharmaCeutics International Inc, KemPharm Inc .

Egalet’s shares, which have more than doubled so far this year, closed at $15.07 on Friday on the Nasdaq. (Reporting by Vidya L Nathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D‘Souza and Maju Samuel)