FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
SEC to vote on charges against Egan Jones-sources
Sections
Featured
Waymo demanded $1 billion in settlement talks with Uber
Technology
Waymo demanded $1 billion in settlement talks with Uber
Winds fan California wildfires
U.S.
Winds fan California wildfires
Paris to banish gas cars by 2030
Energy and Environment
Paris to banish gas cars by 2030
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 19, 2012 / 5:10 PM / 5 years ago

SEC to vote on charges against Egan Jones-sources

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

WASHINGTON, April 19 (Reuters) - The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission is planning to vote on Thursday on whether or not to charge credit-rating firm Egan-Jones with making intentional misstatements to regulators when applying to be a “nationally recognized” rating agency, people familiar with the matter said.

The possible charges, which would require a majority commission vote, pertain to issues such as misrepresenting the firm’s rating experience, conflict-of-interest policy issues, and a failure to keep certain books and records, the people said.

Egan-Jones is the smallest U.S.-recognized credit rating firm and it has the fewest analysts on staff compared with its competitors, according to a 2011 SEC report.

Egan-Jones has been faster than the big-three ratings agencies in downgrading some developed countries in the wake of the global financial crisis.

An attorney for Egan-Jones said he would be “greatly disappointed” if the SEC took enforcement action.

Egan-Jones President Sean Egan did not immediately return a call for comment.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.