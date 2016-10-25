FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
Thai cabinet approves EGAT plan to buy $325 mln stake in Adaro Indonesia
October 25, 2016 / 10:35 AM / 10 months ago

Thai cabinet approves EGAT plan to buy $325 mln stake in Adaro Indonesia

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BANGKOK, Oct 25 (Reuters) - Thailand's cabinet on Tuesday approved the Electricity Generating Authority of Thailand's (EGAT) proposal to purchase as much as 12 percent of coal miner Adaro Indonesia for $325 million, a government spokesman said.

Adaro Indonesia is part of PT Adaro Energy, Indonesia's biggest coal miner by market value.

The planned investment by EGAT International Co (EGATi), a wholly-owned unit of EGAT, will support EGAT's long-term strategy to secure the country's energy supplies, General Sansern Kaewkamnerd, a spokesman for the prime minister's office, told reporters following a cabinet meeting on Tuesday.

The first portion of $164 million will be paid within this year and the rest will be paid during the period from 2022 to 2027, he said.

Funding will come from EGAT and dividends from the investment, according to documents presented during the cabinet meeting.

EGATi was founded in 2007 to invest in power and energy projects overseas.

Reporting by Pracha Hariraksapitak; Writing by Khettiya Jittapong; Editing by Amy Sawitta Lefevre and Christian Schmollinger

