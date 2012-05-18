BRIEF-Thai utility EGCO doubles 2012 investment budget

BANGKOK, May 18 (Reuters) - Electricity Generating Pcl (EGCO):

* Doubles its 2012 investment budget to 20 billion baht, mostly for acquisitions, President Sahust Pratuknukul told reporters

* Expects 2012 net profit to exceed 5 billion baht ($159 million), higher than last year’s 4.99 billion baht

* Aims to conclude talks to buy a coal mine in Indonesia later this year

* Earlier this week, the company said it planned to spend $375 million to buy an additional 45.875 percent stake in Quezon power plant in the Philippines ($1 = 31.4400 Thai baht) (Reporting by Pisit Changplayngam; Writing by Khettiya Jittapong)