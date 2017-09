Dec 15 (Reuters) - Egeli & Co Tarim Gsyo :

* Sells 537,318 B group shares, for TRY 1.20 - TRY 1.13 per share

* Says its share drops to 18.98 percent from 21.42 percent Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 2.3744 liras) (Gdynia Newsroom)