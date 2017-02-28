FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
9th Circuit rejects call for egg-labeling regulations
February 28, 2017 / 10:20 PM / 6 months ago

9th Circuit rejects call for egg-labeling regulations

Barbara Grzincic

1 Min Read

A federal appeals court on Monday ruled against animal rights groups who want egg-carton labels to specify whether the laying hens were caged, cage-free or free-range.

A unanimous panel of the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals found the Federal Trade Commission, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and two divisions of the U.S. Department of Agriculture acted reasonably when they turned down requests from Compassion Over Killing and the Animal Legal Defense Fund to develop regulations for egg-carton labels.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2m9YEWI

