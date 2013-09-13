FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Egis gets EU approval for biosimilar product Remsima
September 13, 2013 / 12:30 PM / 4 years ago

Egis gets EU approval for biosimilar product Remsima

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BUDAPEST, Sept 13 (Reuters) - Hungarian pharmaceuticals firm Egis announced on Friday that the European Commission has approved the marketing authorization of its Remsima biosimilar product.

“Remsima is the first biosimilar monoclonal antibody (mAb) to receive approval from the European Commission,” Egis said.

Egis and Korean biopharmaceutical company, Celltrion Group, signed an agreement in 2010 for the distribution of 8 biosimilar products and this was the first product among those specified in the cooperation agreement.

Based on the EU’s authorisation and on the agreement with Celltrion, Egis said in a statement that it would now launch Remsima in Central and Eastern European countries. (Reporting by Krisztina Than)

