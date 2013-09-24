FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Servier makes public offer for Egis shares
September 24, 2013 / 6:58 AM / 4 years ago

Servier makes public offer for Egis shares

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BUDAPEST, Sept 24 (Reuters) - French drugmaker Servier has made a voluntary public purchase offer to buy all outstanding shares in Hungarian pharmaceuticals maker Egis at 28,000 forints ($130) per share, Egis said in a statement on Tuesday.

Egis said that Servier’s wholly-owned unit Arts et Techniques du Progres currently holds 51 percent of Egis shares.

Egis will hold a board meeting to discuss the offer.

Egis shares closed at 21,050 forints on Monday according to Reuters data. The Budapest bourse had earlier in the day suspended trading in the company’s shares pending an extraordinary announcement from the company.

$1 = 221.61 Hungarian forints Reporting by Krisztina Than

