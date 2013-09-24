FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Hungary bourse ends suspension of Egis shares
September 24, 2013 / 3:32 PM / 4 years ago

Hungary bourse ends suspension of Egis shares

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BUDAPEST, Sept 24 (Reuters) - Hungary’s stock exchange ended a suspension of trading in the shares of drug maker Egis as of 1512 GMT on Tuesday, it said in a statement on its www.bse.hu website.

The bourse also said it had widened the bid/offer price range of Egis shares to +/-50 percent for the Wednesday trading session.

French drugmaker Servier has offered to buy the shares in Egis it does not already own in a deal worth 107 billion forints ($482.83 million).

Egis shares finished trade at 21,050 forints on Monday and were suspended for the entire Tuesday session. (Reporting by Gergely Szakacs)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
