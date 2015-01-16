FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CORRECTED-BRIEF-Egnsinvest Ejendomme Tyskland raises 2014 EBVAT guidance
January 16, 2015 / 6:36 AM / 3 years ago

CORRECTED-BRIEF-Egnsinvest Ejendomme Tyskland raises 2014 EBVAT guidance

(Corrects dateline to Jan 16 from Jan 15)

Jan 16 (Reuters) - Egnsinvest Ejendomme Tyskland A/S :

* Said on Thursday that the company expects Q4 EBVAT (profit before value adjustments and tax) of about 1.4 million Danish crowns ($219,055)

* Said adjusted 2014 EBVAT outlook to 6.8-7.5 million crowns from 6.0-6.8 million crowns

* Said sees value adjustment on properties to be of about 17 million crowns at year-end

$1 = 6.3911 Danish crowns Gdynia Newsroom

