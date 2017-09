Aug 28 (Reuters) - Egnsinvest Ejendomme Tyskland A/S : * Says H1 profit before tax DKK 10.1 million versus DKK 14.1 million * Says Q2 net sales DKK 10.5 million versus DKK 10.4 million * Upgrades EBVAT for FY 2014 to between DKK 6.0 million to DKK 6.8 million * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage