Italy's EGP starts up wind farm in Canada

MILAN, May 31 (Reuters) - Italy’s biggest renewable energy company, Enel Green Power (EGP), has connected a new, 76-megawatt (MW) wind farm to the grid in Canada as it expands in North America, the company said in a statement on Thursday.

With the Castle Rock Ridge wind farm located in Canada’s southwestern Alberta region, EGP Power has raised its installed capacity in Canada to 124 MW, while the company’s total installed capacity in North America has reached 1,088 MW, it said.

EGP, which generates power from wind, water, sunlight, biomass and the earth’s heat in 16 countries in Europe and the Americas, has an installed capacity of about 7,100 MW.

Analysts see EGP’s broad geographic and technological mix as its strength, but they have been concerned about the company’s ability to keep up its current pace of capacity growth.

The new wind farm in Canada will generate more than 200 million kilowatt hours (KWh) a year and help avoid emissions of more than 130,000 tonnes of carbon dioxide (CO2) annually. (Reporting by Svetlana Kovalyova; Editing by Will Waterman)