UPDATE 1-Enel GP sells French assets, ready to shed more in Europe

MILAN, Nov 7 (Reuters) - Enel Green Power, Italy’s biggest renewable energy company, expects to sell its wind power assets in France by the end of this year and is ready to shed more of its European business as it focuses on emerging markets.

EGP, majority owned by state-controlled utility Enel , has gradually been shifting its attention away from Italy and Spain to countries with abundant resources, good growth prospects and reliable regulation.

Around 59 percent of its investment is spent in Latin America, 17 percent earmarked for North America and 24 percent for Europe.

“Europe is a strange market. If there are opportunities (to sell), why not pursue them?” Chief Executive Francesco Venturini said in a conference call.

Venturini said he expected binding offers for its roughly 200 megawatts of wind power assets in France by the end of November and a final deal before the end of the year.

“There has been a lot of interest, and there have been several non-binding offers from industrial and financial players,” he said.

Asked whether the company could sell its assets in Spain to Spanish utility Endesa, Venturini declined to comment. Endesa is 92 percent-owned by Enel.

EGP said it also expected to sell a minority stake, while keeping control of a portfolio of hydro, geo, wind and solar assets in the United States, among other U.S. holdings.

“The U.S. is a priority market ... We use it to rebalance the risk in our global portfolio,” Venturini said.

EGP generates electricity from a wide range of renewable sources in 16 countries.

The CEO, a former head of EGP’s U.S. division before taking over the helm in May, was upbeat on achieving its core earnings target of 1.9 billion euros for the full year.

"I feel like confirming it," he said.