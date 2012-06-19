Enel GP says Greece met commitments on renewable plants

MILAN, June 19 (Reuters) - Enel Green Power, Italy’s biggest renewable company, said on Tuesday Greece had met all its payment commitments on renewable energy plants in the country.

“Despite the difficulties, Greece has respected all its remuneration commitments on renewable plants,” a spokesman for the company told Reuters.

In a statement earlier on Tuesday EGP said it had started production at four new solar power plants to take its overall installed capacity in Greece to 245 megawatts. (Reporting By Stephen Jewkes)