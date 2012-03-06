FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
EGP cuts 2011 div as net profit misses forecasts
#Industry, Materials and Utilities
March 6, 2012

EGP cuts 2011 div as net profit misses forecasts

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, March 6 (Reuters) - Enel Green Power, Italy’s biggest renewable energy group, has proposed to cut 2011 dividend to 0.0248 euro per share after its net profit fell below market expectations, the company said on Tuesday.

EGP which paid a 0.0272 euro per share dividend on 2010 results, said in a statement the 2011 dividend would in any case be in line with its policy of paying out not less than 30 percent of consolidated net profit to shareholders.

EGP said net profit fell 9.7 percent to 408 million euros, below a Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S estimate of 483 million euros, hit by a bigger tax burden in Italy than a year ago.

EGP’s ordinary net profit, which does not include one-off items, fell 8.8 percent to 412 million euros. (Reporting by Svetlana Kovalyova)

