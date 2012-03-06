CORRECTED-UPDATE 1-EGP cuts div as 2011 net profit misses forecasts

(Corrects percentage dividend cut to 8.8 pct, not 11 pct in bullet and first paragraph)

* Cuts 2011 dividend by 8.8 pct

* Says payout still in line with dividend policy

* Shares fall 2 pct

MILAN, March 6 (Reuters) - Enel Green Power (EGP) , Italy’s biggest renewable energy group, has proposed to cut its 2011 dividend by 8.8 percent after its net profit fell below market expectations, sending its shares lower on Tuesday.

EGP said in a statement on Tuesday the 2011 dividend would still be in line with its policy of paying out not less than 30 percent of consolidated net profit to shareholders.

EGP, controlled by Italy’s biggest utility Enel said it would propose a dividend of 0.0248 euro per share, down from 0.0272 euro per share dividend paid on 2010 results.

Shares in EGP extended falls after the results to trade at 1.475 euros per share at 1418 GMT, down 2.25 percent on the day.

“Dividend, operating and net profits are below expectations,” said one trader.

EGP said its net profit fell 9.7 percent to 408 million euros ($540 million), below a Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S estimate of 483 million euros, hit by a bigger tax burden in Italy than a year ago.

EGP’s ordinary net profit, which does not include one-off items, fell 8.8 percent to 412 million euros.

EGP which generates power from wind, sunlight, water and the earth’s heat, said it would speed up expansion of its installed capacity in 2012. Analysts have been concerned whether EGP would be able to keep up the current pace of capacity growth. ($1 = 0.7557 euros) (Reporting by Svetlana Kovalyova and Elisa Anzolin; Editing by Hans-Juergen Peters)