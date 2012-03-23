FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Italy's Enel GP to add 4,500 MW of new capacity to 2016
Sections
Featured
In blocking arms to Yemen, Saudi Arabia squeezes a starving population
Yemen
In blocking arms to Yemen, Saudi Arabia squeezes a starving population
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Wildfires kill 17 in California
U.S.
Wildfires kill 17 in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Industry, Materials and Utilities
March 23, 2012 / 8:36 AM / in 6 years

Italy's Enel GP to add 4,500 MW of new capacity to 2016

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, March 23 (Reuters) - Enel Green Power (EGP) , Italy’s biggest renewable energy group, expects to raise its installed capacity by 4,500 megawatts under its 2012-2016 business plan, the company said on Friday.

EGP, controlled by Italy’s biggest utility Enel, said in a slide presentation its dividend policy under the new business plan will be for a 30 percent payout, in line with existing policy.

EGP - which generates power from wind, sunlight, water, the earth’s heat and biomass - had a total installed capacity of 7,079 MW at the end of last year.

EGP said it expected annual average growth of core earnings at 13 percent under the new plan.

It said it will invest 6.1 billion euros over the period. (Reporting by Svetlana Kovalyova and Stephen Jewkes)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.