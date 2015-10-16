FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Enel Green Power, F2i sign photovoltaic JV agreement
Sections
Featured
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
U.S.
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
Mexico's strongest quake in 85 years kills dozens
Mexico
Mexico's strongest quake in 85 years kills dozens
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
October 16, 2015 / 1:07 PM / 2 years ago

Enel Green Power, F2i sign photovoltaic JV agreement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, Oct 16 (Reuters) - Italy’s biggest renewable energy group Enel Green Power (EGP) and infrastructure fund F2i have agreed to set up a photovoltaic joint venture in the country, EGP said in a statement on Friday.

The JV will pool assets from the two companies and be equally controlled by both. It will include a portfolio with an operating photovoltaic capacity of 210 megawatts (MW).

“The joint venture aims to take advantage of the consolidation currently underway in the Italian PV market by bringing together operating PV solar plants owned by different financial institutions and private operators,” EGP said in a statement.

The company said the deal, which is expected to close by the end of 2015, subject to anti-trust clearance, will have a positive impact on its net debt of 121 million euros ($137 million). ($1 = 0.8805 euros) (Reporting by Agnieszka Flak, editing by Valentina Za)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.