Leading Egyptian activist Alaa Abdel Fattah freed on bail
September 15, 2014 / 9:01 AM / 3 years ago

Leading Egyptian activist Alaa Abdel Fattah freed on bail

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CAIRO, Sept 15 (Reuters) - A leading Egyptian activist, charged with violating a law that seeks to curtail protests, was released on bail on Monday and will have his case transferred to another court.

Alaa Abdel Fattah was a leading secular figure in the 2011 revolt that toppled former president Hosni Mubarak.

Abdel Fattah has already been convicted in absentia in June over the charges, and was given a 15-year prison sentence. The court that freed him on bail on Monday was retrying him following his arrest. (Reporting by Lin Noueihed; Editing by Andrew Heavens)

