Egypt replaces head of agriculture quarantine authority
March 6, 2016 / 11:22 AM / a year ago

Egypt replaces head of agriculture quarantine authority

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CAIRO, March 6 (Reuters) - Egypt has appointed a new head of its agriculture quarantine authority, the ministry of agriculture said on Sunday, replacing Saad Moussa, a figure who has been at the centre of a controversy over the country’s wheat import requirements.

“Essam Fayed the minister of agriculture has appointed Ibrahim Ahmed Imbabi ... head of the central administration of the agricultural quarantine authority,” a statement from the ministry said.

The ministry said the appointment was part of a plan to “restructure the ministry of agriculture and its various sectors, to develop and improve its performance.” (Reporting by Ehab Farouk; Editing by Mark Potter)

