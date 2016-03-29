FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Cairo airport delays departure of New York-bound Egyptair flight linked to hijacked plane -security sources
March 29, 2016 / 10:40 AM / a year ago

Cairo airport delays departure of New York-bound Egyptair flight linked to hijacked plane -security sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CAIRO, March 29 (Reuters) - Cairo airport has delayed the departure of a New York-bound airplane due to security fears related to a hijacked EgyptAir aircraft diverted to Cyprus, said two security officials.

Earlier the Cyprus state broadcaster reported that the hijacker had demanded the release of female prisoners in Egypt, where the government is facing an Islamist militant insurgency based in the Sinai Peninsula.

Reporting by Nadia El Gowely and Ahmed Mohamed Hassan; Writing by Michael Georgy; editing by John Stonestreet

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
