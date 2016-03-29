FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
EgyptAir hijacker asking for release of prisoners in Egypt-Cyprus media
March 29, 2016 / 10:10 AM / a year ago

EgyptAir hijacker asking for release of prisoners in Egypt-Cyprus media

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CAIRO, March 29 (Reuters) - The hijacker of an EgyptAir airplane that was diverted to Cyprus on Tuesday has asked for the release of female prisoners in Egypt, the Cyprus state broadcaster reported.

All but seven people on board the aircraft, which was traveling from Alexandria to Cairo, have been released. The pilot had reported that the hijacker was strapped with explosives, but Egyptian authorities have not confirmed this.

Reporting by Michele Kambas, Writing by Michael Georgy, Editing by Angus MacSwan

