Egypt addresses airline concerns on profit repatriation -c.bank source

CAIRO, March 2 (Reuters) - Egypt has addressed the concerns of airlines who have complained in recent weeks about their inability to repatriate earnings due to an acute foreign currency shortage, a central bank source said on Wednesday.

“Air carriers’ concerns have been addressed and the latest issue with British Airways has been totally resolved regarding the repatriation of their profits,” the source told Reuters.

Last week, Air France-KLM told Reuters it had been unable to repatriate any earnings since October and was owed more than 100 million Egyptian pounds ($12.77 million).

Local media have reported that British Airways was suffering a similar problem. There was no official comment from BA. ($1 = 7.8300 Egyptian pounds) (Reporting by Lin Noueihed, editing by David Evans)