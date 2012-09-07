UPDATE 2-EgyptAir to resume flights after cabin crew deal

(Adds deal to end the strike, flights to resume)

CAIRO, Sept 7 (Reuters) - State-owned EgyptAir said it would resume international flights from Cairo that had been suspended for most of the day on Friday after reaching a deal with cabin crew who had gone on strike over pay and conditions.

An Egyptair official said flights would resume at 6 p.m. (1600 GMT). It had suspended them from 4 a.m. (0200 GMT).

A second airline official said an adviser to President Mohamed Mursi had helped convince cabin crew to end the strike at the national carrier after committing to meeting demands.

A spokesman for the cabin crew, Tamer al-Sioufi, said the strike was called off after a deal was reached but said the crew would walk out again on Sunday if it was not fully implemented.

The airlines said it had organised six international flight departures during the hours of the strike using crews of private airlines. Domestic flights were not affected by the strike.

Witnesses reported crowds of frustrated passengers. The airline urged travellers to check before turning up at the airport to confirm when their flights would depart. (Writing by Edmund Blair; Editing by Louise Ireland)