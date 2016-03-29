FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
More passengers released from hijacked Egyptair plane
March 29, 2016 / 8:45 AM / a year ago

More passengers released from hijacked Egyptair plane

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ATHENS, March 29 (Reuters) - Four to five more passengers were seen leaving an Egyptair plane hijacked and diverted to Larnaca airport in Cyprus on Tuesday, Cypriot state media said.

It was not clear how many people were left on board the aircraft. Earlier, Egyptair reported four foreign passengers and seven-member crew had been left onboard after about 49 people were released.

Citing security sources, Cypriot state media reported that the motives of the hijacker appeared personal, and had asked to contact his ex wife, who lives in Cyprus.

“It is not something which has to do with terrorism,” Cypriot President Nicos Anastasiades told reporters. (Reporting By Michele Kambas)

