Obama briefed on EgyptAir hijacking - White House

ABOARD AIR FORCE ONE, March 29 (Reuters) - U.S. President Barack Obama was briefed on Tuesday about the hijacking of an EgyptAir plane, the White House said, noting the incident did not appear to be linked to terrorism but rather a personal dispute.

The United States is concerned about the incident and about the security of the international aviation system, but White House spokesman Josh Earnest noted that there are no direct flights to the United States from the airport in Alexandria, Egypt, where the EgyptAir flight originated. (Reporting by Jeff Mason, writing by Roberta Rampton, editing by G Crosse)