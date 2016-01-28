Plane searched at Cairo airport after bomb threat -sources

CAIRO, Jan 28 (Reuters) - Egyptian security began searching a passenger plane at Cairo airport on Thursday after receiving a warning that a bomb had been hidden on board, security sources said.

They said the EgyptAir plane in question had been due to depart for Istanbul and that the threat had been passed on to Egyptian authorities by a foreign embassy.

The passengers had been evacuated and the plane isolated while the search was conducted, but nothing suspicious had been found so far, the sources added.