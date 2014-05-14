FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Egypt's Arabian Cement Co. shares to start trading on Sunday -bourse
#Financials
May 14, 2014 / 12:31 PM / 3 years ago

Egypt's Arabian Cement Co. shares to start trading on Sunday -bourse

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

CAIRO, May 14 (Reuters) - Shares in Egypt’s Arabian Cement Company, the first major firm to undertake an initial public offering (IPO) on Cairo’s bourse in around three years, will start trading on Sunday, the stock exchange said on Wednesday.

Arabian Cement’s initial public share offer was 18.5 times oversubscribed, an official at CI Capital, who advised Arabian Cement Company on their IPO alongside EFG-Hermes, told Reuters late on Tuesday.

Egyptian stock market chief Mohamed Omran said the oversubscription reflected traders’ appetite for any new stocks in the market, telling Reuters that the Cairo bourse was “ready to accept more offers”.

The offer raised $110 million with 85.2 million shares sold, placed at 9 Egyptian pounds ($1.28) per share. Proceeds are set to go to existing share holders.

Arabian Cement had set the price for its IPO at 9 Egyptian pounds a share after a private placing was 11.3 times oversubscribed.

It has previously said that trading will start around May 21.

Arabian Cement has a production capacity of 5 million tonnes a year and a market share of around 8 percent. (Reporting By Ehab Farouk; Writing by Shadia Nasralla; Editing by Mark Heinrich)

