FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Egypt's Mursi wants meeting with army council after Sinai attack
Sections
Featured
Hurricane Nate weakens, causes no major damages
U.S.
Hurricane Nate weakens, causes no major damages
A tale of two photos
Reuters Backstory
A tale of two photos
Trump seeks crackdown for 'Dreamer' deal
Trump seeks crackdown for 'Dreamer' deal
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 5, 2012 / 8:30 PM / 5 years ago

Egypt's Mursi wants meeting with army council after Sinai attack

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CAIRO, Aug 5 (Reuters) - Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi called for an urgent meeting with the country’s military council on Sunday, the Muslim Brotherhood’s party said on its Facebook page, after an attack on a police station in North Sinai killed at least 15 policemen.

Egyptian security sources said the attackers had used a stolen police vehicle to launch the assault - which took place on the border between Egypt and Israel - and had fired live ammunition at police officers at the station.

Israel said the attack was staged by a group of militants who had commandeered two Egyptian vehicles and driven them through a crossing on the Egyptian-Israeli border.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.