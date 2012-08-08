Protests erupt in Egypt's Al-Arish town- witness

AL-ARISH, EGYPT, Aug 8 (Reuters) - Protests erupted on Wednesday in Egypt’s Al-Arish town in the Sinai Peninsula after clashes escalated between armed men and security forces, a few days after 16 border guards were shot dead in an attack blamed partly on Palestinian militants.

“God is Great,” hundreds of protesters chanted as they gathered in front of a governor’s office, a Reuters witness reported. The protesters demanded state protection after a series of attacks on security checkpoints in town.