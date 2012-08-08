FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Egypt launches air strikes on suspected militants in Sinai- state website
Sections
Featured
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Exchange-traded Funds
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
The Basque: Spain's effective, expensive antidote to secession
World
The Basque: Spain's effective, expensive antidote to secession
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
Commentary
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 8, 2012 / 3:10 AM / 5 years ago

Egypt launches air strikes on suspected militants in Sinai- state website

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Al-ARISH, EGYPT, Aug 8 (Reuters) - Egypt launched aerial military strikes in Sinai on Wednesday, killing more than 20 suspected Islamic militants, state-run Ahram news website said.

The air strikes were in response to the deaths of 16 border guards a last Sunday in an attack blamed partly on Palestinian militants.

Eyewitnesses in Sheikh Zouaid town, 10 kilometers from Gaza, where Ahram website reported the military attacks took place, told Reuters that they saw two military jets and heard sounds of explosions. Other witnesses in a nearby area said they saw three cars hit.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.