FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Egypt c.bank sells $49.6 mln at forex auction
Sections
Featured
Tesla shares fall on warning of Model 3 bottleneck
Autos
Tesla shares fall on warning of Model 3 bottleneck
Ford revamps China strategy amid e-van push
Energy & Environment
Ford revamps China strategy amid e-van push
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
February 6, 2013 / 10:16 AM / in 5 years

Egypt c.bank sells $49.6 mln at forex auction

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CAIRO, Feb 6 (Reuters) - Egypt’s central bank said on Wednesday it had accepted bids worth $49.6 million with a cut-off price of 6.7020 Egyptian pounds to the U.S. dollar at a foreign currency auction.

The cut-off price at the previous auction, held on Monday, was 6.6920.

Wednesday’s was the 18th foreign currency auction. The auctions are a bid to curb a decline in Egypt’s foreign reserves, which the central bank said in December had fallen to a critical level. Foreign reserves fell further to $13.6 billion at the end of January, the central bank said on Tuesday.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.