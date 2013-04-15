FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Egypt c.bank accepts bids for $38.5 mln at forex auction
April 15, 2013

Egypt c.bank accepts bids for $38.5 mln at forex auction

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CAIRO, April 15 (Reuters) - The Egyptian central bank sold $38.5 million to banks in a foreign currency auction on Monday, with a cut-off price of 6.8765 Egyptian pounds to the dollar.

The cut-off price at an exceptional foreign currency auction held on Sunday to cover strategic food imports was 6.8720 pounds.

The central bank introduced the foreign exchange auctions at the end of December as part of an effort to stave off a currency crisis triggered by a run on the pound, which has lost around a tenth of its value since the start of the year.


