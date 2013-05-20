FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Egypt sells $38.4 mln at forex auction on Monday
#Market News
May 20, 2013 / 10:16 AM / 4 years ago

Egypt sells $38.4 mln at forex auction on Monday

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CAIRO, May 20 (Reuters) - Egypt’s central bank sold $38.4 million to banks in a foreign exchange auction on Monday at a cut-off price of 6.972 Egyptian pounds to the dollar. The cut-off price at the previous auction on Wednesday was 6.966 pounds.

On the black market, one dealer offered to buy dollars for 7.40 pounds and to sell dollars at 7.45 pounds, slightly stronger than a rate of 7.30/37 quoted on Thursday.

The central bank introduced the auctions at the end of December to help stave off a currency crisis and thwart a run on the pound. Since then, the currency has lost 11 percent of its value on the official market and even more on a newly re-emerged black market.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
