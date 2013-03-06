FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Egypt's GB Auto Q4 net income up 74.2 pct despite "volatile" market
March 6, 2013 / 6:51 AM / in 5 years

Egypt's GB Auto Q4 net income up 74.2 pct despite "volatile" market

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CAIRO, March 6 (Reuters) - Egyptian vehicle assembler and distributor GB Auto said on Wednesday that its fourth quarter net income was up 74.2 percent year-on-year to 75.90 million Egyptian pounds ($11.25 million), saying all lines of business reported strong performances in the quarter.

“This past year was challenging on a number of levels, and I am pleased to be able to report growth of both our top and bottom lines at a group level and in the individual lines of business, despite a truly volatile environment,” said GB Auto Chief Executive Officer Raouf Ghabbour.

$1 = 6.7441 Egyptian pounds Writing by Marwa Awad; editing by David Stamp

