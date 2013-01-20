FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Egypt c.bank offers $75 mln at 12th currency auction
January 20, 2013 / 8:16 AM / in 5 years

Egypt c.bank offers $75 mln at 12th currency auction

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CAIRO, Jan 20 (Reuters) - The Egyptian central bank offered $75 million to banks at its 12th foreign currency auction on Sunday, the same amount it offered at the last auction on Thursday.

The auctions are part of a shift in currency policy announced in late December and designed to save the country’s foreign reserves, which have fallen to a critical level. Last week, the bank held three sales instead of daily auctions.

The Egyptian pound has weakened by about 3.8 percent on the interbank market since the end of December to reach 6.6028 to the U.S. dollar.

