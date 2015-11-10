FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Egypt's state bank Banque Du Caire issues 3-year certificates with 12.5 pct interest rates
November 10, 2015 / 8:17 AM / 2 years ago

Egypt's state bank Banque Du Caire issues 3-year certificates with 12.5 pct interest rates

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CAIRO, Nov 10 (Reuters) - Egypt’s third largest state bank, Banque Du Caire, is issuing savings certificates in Egyptian pounds with an interest rate of 12.5 percent, the bank said in a statement on Tuesday.

The bank is issuing the three-year certificates three days after Egypt’s two biggest state banks, Banque Misr and the National Bank of Egypt (NBE), raised the interest rates on three-year saving certificates to 12.5 percent, a big jump from the average 10 percent at Egyptian banks.

Earlier on Tuesday Societe Arab Internationale de Banque , said it is issuing three-year savings certificates in Egyptian pounds also at a 12.5 percent interest rate. (Reporting by Asma Alsharif and Nadia El Gowely)

