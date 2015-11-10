FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Egypt's SAIB bank issues savings certificates with interest rate of 12.5 pct
November 10, 2015

Egypt's SAIB bank issues savings certificates with interest rate of 12.5 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CAIRO, Nov 10 (Reuters) - Egypt’s Societe Arab Internationale de Banque is issuing savings certificates with an interest rate of 12.5 per cent, the Assistant General Manager at the treasury department, Ossama El Manialawy, told Reuters on Tuesday.

The bank is issuing the three-year certificates three days after Egypt’s two biggest state banks, Banque Misr and the National Bank of Egypt (NBE), raised the interest rate on their three-year saving certificates to 12.5 percent. (Reporting by Asma Alsharif)

