FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Egypt's Beltone, Sawiris bid for EFG Hermes stake attracts less than sought - traders
Sections
Featured
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
Cyber Risk
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
The quiet exit of top Taser product
SHOCK TACTICS: THE SERIES
The quiet exit of top Taser product
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
July 6, 2014 / 12:11 PM / 3 years ago

Egypt's Beltone, Sawiris bid for EFG Hermes stake attracts less than sought - traders

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CAIRO, July 6 (Reuters) - Egypt’s Beltone Financial and billionaire Naguib Sawiris were offered 48 percent of the shares they were seeking for a 20-percent stake in investment bank EFG Hermes, traders said on Sunday, the last day of the offer period.

Beltone and Sawiris’s New Egypt Investment Fund had offered around $257 million for the EFG stake at 16.00 Egyptian pounds ($2.24) per share, but an independent financial advisor set the fair share price at 22.93 pounds.

Traders said the bid consortium attracted offers for 54.4 million shares at 16.00 pounds. ($1 = 7.1501 Egyptian Pounds) (Reporting By Ehab Farouk; Writing by Shadia Nasralla)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.